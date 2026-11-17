Jensen Huang is ready to continue leading Nvidia
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Nvidia founder Jensen Huang said he is ready to lead the company once again if the board of directors deems his return necessary.
As The Wall Street Journal reports, Huang noted that it would be an honor for him to return to the position of chief executive officer if that serves the interests of shareholders, employees, the company, and the United States.
According to him, he has already received numerous appeals with such a request from investors, business partners, and Nvidia customers.
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