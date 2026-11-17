The top-secret communications network of the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA Net) has stopped working.

This was reported by CNN, citing sources familiar with the situation.

According to the broadcaster, the network is used by NSA employees for the internal exchange of classified information.

The outage occurred shortly after several major technical failures that affected airlines and other companies across the United States. At the same time, as CNN notes, there are currently no indications that the incident was caused by a cyberattack.