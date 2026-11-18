The national teams of France, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, England, Spain, Norway, and Portugal have advanced to the playoffs of the 2026/2027 UEFA Nations League following the group stage.

The quarterfinal draw will take place on Friday, November 20. The first matches of that stage will be held on March 25-27, 2027, and the return legs on March 28-30. The final part of the current edition of the Nations League will take place on June 9-13.

The reigning winner of the Nations League is the Portuguese national team. In the final of the previous edition, the Portuguese national team defeated Spain — 2:2, 5:3 on penalties.

The tournament is also linked to the qualifying campaign for the 2028 European Championship.