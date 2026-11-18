The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on the world market rose by $0.03, or 0.03%, to $98.79.

As Report informs citing a source on the oil market, January futures for Brent crude traded at $93.15 per barrel.

The price of one barrel of Azeri Light on a FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan rose by $0.11 (0.12%), to $94.93.

Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an oil price of $65.

Recall that the minimum price for Azeri Light oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the maximum in July 2008 ($149.66).

In Azerbaijan, oil is produced mainly under the agreement on the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields. The share of the State Oil Company (SOCAR) in the contract is 35.3%.