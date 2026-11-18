Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrived in Shenzhen to take part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

As RIA Novosti reports, Putin and Xi Jinping discussed bilateral relations and the international situation. The Kremlin leader emphasized that trade turnover between Russia and China has for several years in a row significantly exceeded the $200 billion mark, adding that thanks to the visa-free regime introduced at Beijing's initiative, the mutual tourist flow between the two countries is also growing. Russia and China have taken a constructive position in shaping a more just multipolar world order.

Xi Jinping, in turn, stated that China is ready to cooperate with Russia for the benefit of the Asia-Pacific region. He added that relations between the two countries bring greater stability to the world and have broad prospects for development.

On November 19, Putin and Xi Jinping will hold a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

This will be the first joint face-to-face trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States.