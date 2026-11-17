Any foreign troops deployed in Ukraine will become a legitimate target for the Russian military, and Paris must be aware of this.

As TASS reports, this was stated to RT by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

"As for measures on our part, they will be taken not by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but by the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. As Russian President Vladimir Putin stated, foreign troops in Ukraine — should they be deployed — will become a legitimate target for the Russian military. We hope that in Paris they are aware of this," she said, commenting on information about the deployment of French troops in Ukraine.