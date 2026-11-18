Former head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehtiyev and his assistant Eldar Amirov have filed an appeal against the sentence handed down to them.

As APA reports, the case has been assigned to Baku Court of Appeal judge Emin Aliyev for consideration.

The date of the first court hearing is not yet known.

Let us note that, according to the verdict of the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, Ramiz Mehtiyev was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment. Taking into account his age and state of health related to his illnesses, under Article 70 of the Criminal Code, the imposed sentence of imprisonment was ruled to be considered conditional.

The verdict also decided to submit a petition for consideration of the issue of stripping Ramiz Mehtiyev of his state awards. In addition, the verdict reflects the confiscation of his property in favor of the state.

Let us recall that in October 2025, a criminal case was initiated against Ramiz Mehtiyev at the State Security Service. He was charged under Articles 193-1.3.2 (legalization of property obtained by criminal means), 274 (high treason) and 278.1 (actions aimed at the violent seizure of power or violent change of the constitutional order of the state) of the Criminal Code.

Ramiz Mehtiyev held the post of head of the Presidential Administration in 1995–2019.