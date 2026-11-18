A majority of deputies in Poland's Sejm (the lower house of parliament) voted against declaring a vote of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

According to the TVP INFO television channel, 200 lawmakers voted in favor, while 242 voted against.

The vote was held at the initiative of former head of government Mateusz Morawiecki (2017-2023), who leads the new party "Development Plus." The former prime minister accused Poland's current government of unleashing the conflict surrounding the Constitutional Court, as well as of "the unemployment raging in Poland, the high budget deficit and high electricity prices."

Morawiecki's proposal for a vote of no confidence was supported by deputies of the formerly ruling, and now opposition, Law and Justice party, as well as by lawmakers of the right-wing Confederation party. Representatives of the ruling political alliance "Civic Coalition" voted against.

Donald Tusk's government came to power in December 2023 after the opposition's victory in the regular parliamentary elections.

Source: TASS