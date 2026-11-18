A magnitude 5.3 earthquake was recorded in the Vrancea seismic zone, located in the county of the same name in southeastern Romania.

This was reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

According to its data, the epicenter of the tremors was located 13 kilometers from the commune of Nereju. The earthquake's focus was at a depth of 140 kilometers.

No information about casualties or damage has been received.