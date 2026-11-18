The former main administrative building of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has been handed over for use to the Ministry of Finance.

As APA has learned, the building in question is located in the capital at 90 Rashid Behbudov Street.

It is expected that the building will house the State Treasury Agency, the Agency for Management of State Debt and Financial Obligations of the Ministry of Finance, as well as other structural units of the agency.

According to preliminary information, the building has been handed over for use to the Ministry of Finance on lease terms. At the same time, the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance have not yet made any official statements on this matter.

Note that the aforementioned building was constructed and put into operation in 1998. The Central Bank carried out its activities in this building until June 22, 2026. From that date, the bank's main activities were transferred to the new administrative building located at 167 Heydar Aliyev Avenue.