Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan to Moscow to take part in consultations on the trade policy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and on industrial development, amid escalating disagreements between the organization and Yerevan and a large-scale drop in Armenian exports.

The corresponding decision of the head of the Armenian government has been published on the Cabinet's official website, aysor reports.

The agenda of the trip also includes a discussion of priority areas of Armenia's national industry.

The consultations will take place on the eve of the December summit of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and amid serious tensions between Yerevan and its partners in the union — Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. The disagreements were caused by the Armenian authorities' course toward European integration after the adoption in 2025 of a law on launching the process of accession to the EU. Armenia's EAEU allies have previously warned the country that simultaneous membership in two integration associations is impossible and called on Yerevan to make a final decision on its foreign economic vector.

In October 2026, the governments of four EAEU countries submitted to the Eurasian Economic Commission a joint report assessing the consequences of a possible suspension of Armenia's membership in the union. According to the document, in the event of withdrawal from the single customs area, exports of Armenian goods to EAEU countries would collapse by 65.8% (from $3.17 billion to $1.08 billion), while the republic's total exports of goods and services would shrink by 41.6% (about $6 billion).

The main blow would fall on the re-export of goods from third countries, which could drop by 91.6% (minus $1.46 billion). Exports of Armenia's own products would decline by 39.6% ($622.5 million) — the greatest losses are forecast in the alcohol industry (brandy and wine), the food sector, agriculture, light and jewelry industries, as well as metallurgy. In addition, the authors of the report warn of a possible increase in the price of Russian gas for Armenia by almost 70%, accelerating inflation, and a 15.6% contraction of the republic's GDP.