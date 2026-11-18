Pakistani citizen Asif Merchant has been sentenced to 27.5 years in prison for attempting to organize an assassination attempt on U.S. President Donald Trump.

This was reported by the U.S. Department of Justice.

"In federal court in Brooklyn, 48-year-old Pakistani citizen Asif Merchant was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Eric Komitee to 330 months (27.5 years – ed.) in prison for attempting an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries, as well as for murder-for-hire," the statement published on the agency's website says.

According to the Department of Justice, the defendant himself stated that he had joined the ranks of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of Iran's armed forces) and was acting "on [its] behalf." According to the defendant, his main target was to be then-U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, while the other targets were Joe Biden, who held the post of head of state at the time, and former U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN Nikki Haley.

According to the agency, Merchant arrived in the United States in 2024, where he immediately contacted an acquaintance who was supposed to help him organize the assassination attempt. This acquaintance reported Merchant's intentions to the FBI and began cooperating with the American side as an informant. With the acquaintance's help, Merchant made contact with the supposed hired killers, who were undercover FBI employees. In 2026 he gave them an advance payment for carrying out the contract, and shortly afterward he was arrested.

Source: TASS