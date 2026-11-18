Matan Kahana, a lawmaker from the opposition party "Yashar!", has been elected speaker of the Knesset (parliament), replacing Amir Ohana of the Likud party led by Israel's current prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

This was reported by Ynet.

Kahana's candidacy was backed by 66 of the Knesset's 120 members, including representatives of opposition Jewish and Arab parties. The ultra-Orthodox parties supported Netanyahu's bloc in the vote — Likud's candidate Ofir Katz received 52 votes. The vote was preceded by debates that lasted about seven hours, the Associated Press reports.

In his first speech after being elected, Kahana called for reconciliation and said he intends to be a speaker for all citizens of Israel. "You can have different views and hold opposing positions, but still maintain respect for state institutions and, above all, for those who think differently," he said.

Ahead of the vote, the chairman of the "Yashar!" party, Gadi Eisenkot, called Kahana's appointment a "worthy democratic step" reflecting the majority's desire for change.

Israel's parliamentary elections were held on October 27 — the first since the Hamas attack on the country in October 2023. As a result, neither of the two main political blocs won a majority in the Knesset: Benjamin Netanyahu's allies won 53 seats, while the "Yashar!" bloc led by Eisenkot took 48. Another 19 mandates went to Arab parties. A majority in parliament requires at least 61 seats. Turnout was 77.7%.

After the elections, Israeli President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a new government. Following consultations with parliamentary factions, his candidacy was supported by representatives of 67 lawmakers, while 46 recommended entrusting the formation of the cabinet to Netanyahu. Another seven lawmakers did not nominate a candidate.