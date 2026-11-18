The board of directors of the American company Nvidia will not return Jensen Huang to the post of chief executive officer.

This was stated by the chairman of the governing body, Harvey Jones, during an online conference on the organization's third-quarter results.

"Nvidia's board of directors unanimously accepted his (Huang's — "Gazeta.Ru") resignation and does not intend to reinstate him as CEO," he said.

On November 16, the Financial Times newspaper, citing sources, reported that Huang could return to the post of head of Nvidia. According to the publication, the entrepreneur's supporters launched a campaign to persuade Nvidia's board of directors to reinstate him in the position.