The 27th edition within the "Xalq Əmanəti" (National Heritage) project, implemented by Halk Bank, is the art album "Fuad Abdurahmanov. Sculpture," dedicated to the life and work of the outstanding Azerbaijani sculptor, People's Artist of the Azerbaijan SSR, corresponding member of the USSR Academy of Arts, and two-time laureate of the Stalin Prize, Fuad Abdurahmanov.

The presentation of the album took place on November 18 and was attended by prominent figures of the arts and representatives of the creative intelligentsia.

Fuad Abdurahmanov, whose work played a significant role in the development of Azerbaijani monumental sculpture, was born on May 11, 1915, in Nukha (now the city of Sheki). The first to discover the remarkable abilities of young Fuad was his drawing teacher, Perov. Having noticed young Fuad's giftedness and his creative potential, the teacher advised the family to move to Baku, where the boy's talent could be revealed more quickly. Thus, in the summer of 1929, the Abdurahmanov family moved to Baku. This event marked the beginning of an important stage in the future sculptor's professional development.

Fuad Abdurahmanov received his first professional education at the Azerbaijani Art Technical School (now the College of Arts under the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts). Subsequently, on the advice of his teachers, he continued his studies in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg), at the I. E. Repin Institute of Painting, Sculpture and Architecture. It was during this period that his professional mastery began to take shape.

A special place in the sculptor's rich creative legacy is occupied by the images of outstanding historical figures and figures of Azerbaijani literature and culture. Among his most significant works are the monuments to Nizami Ganjavi erected in Baku and Ganja, the sculpture of Muhammad Fuzuli adorning the loggia of the Nizami Museum of Azerbaijani Literature, the monument to Samad Vurgun, the "Liberated Woman" monument, which has become one of the architectural and artistic symbols of the capital, as well as the monument in honor of Fuad Abdurahmanov's close friend — the legendary intelligence officer Mehdi Huseynzade.

Fuad Abdurahmanov's creative legacy is not limited to Azerbaijan. His works, adorning public spaces in various cities around the world, have contributed to the international recognition of the national school of sculpture. Among the sculptor's works installed abroad are the monuments to the Mongolian statesmen Sukhbaatar and Marshal Choibalsan in the country's capital, Ulaanbaatar, to the outstanding poet Rudaki in Dushanbe (Tajikistan), and to one of the brightest luminaries of world science, Ibn Sina, in Bukhara (Uzbekistan).

It should be noted that starting from November 19, 2026, an exhibition of Fuad Abdurahmanov's works will be presented at the picture gallery located in the main building of Halk Bank. The gallery is open to visitors five days a week — from Monday to Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free. Address: 22 L Inshaatchilar Avenue.

The "National Heritage" project has been implemented by Halk Bank OJSC since 2010. Its goal is to preserve the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people and pass it on to future generations, as well as to acquaint the world community with the country's spiritual values.

The books published within the project are presented in the Azerbaijani, English, and Russian languages. The publications are donated to the country's higher and secondary educational institutions, orphanages and libraries, various foundations, state institutions, embassies and consulates of foreign states in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions abroad, the world's largest museums and libraries, as well as to art connoisseurs.

To date, within the framework of the project, exhibitions have been organized and art albums published reflecting the work of People's Artists Boyukagha Mirzazade, Maral Rahmanzade, Sattar Bahlulzade, Khalida Safarova, Tagi Tagiyev, Mikayil Abdullayev, carpet-weaving artist Latif Karimov, Honored Artist Jahid Jamal, Alakbar Rzaguliyev, Mahmud Tagiyev, Honored Art Worker Vajiya Samadova, and Kamal Ahmed. Along with this, art albums have been published and exhibitions held of the works of Mirza Gadim Iravani, Shamo Abasov, Fazil Aliyev, Rza Mammadov, Gennady Brizhatyuk, Gorkhmaz Sujaddinov, and the sculptor Samir Kachayev, who became a martyr.

Within the framework of the project, books have also been published dedicated to the work of People's Poets Mammad Araz, Hokuma Billuri, Huseyn Arif, Khalil Rza Uluturk, and Zalimkhan Yagub, the unforgettable Mikayil Mushfig, and an anthology of poets of Southern Azerbaijan, as well as the book "Coins of Azerbaijan" by the outstanding numismatist, Professor Ali Rajabli, the three-volume Anthology of Ashug Poetry, and the complete collection of works of the world-famous poet and thinker Mirza Shafi Vazeh, published in the Azerbaijani, German, and Russian languages.