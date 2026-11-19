The government of Armenia has approved its program of activities for 2026-2031.

As Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan stated, presenting the program, in foreign policy it provides for strengthening peace with Azerbaijan, implementing the "Crossroads of Peace" project, including TRIPP, and liberalizing the visa regime.

As for social policy, it provides for reducing the poverty level by 5% (from the current 21.7%), including through the development of educational programs.

In particular, it is planned to build 300 schools and 30 vocational colleges, as well as to complete the construction of a natural sciences cluster in the Academic Town, designed for 3,600 students.

As for the republic's energy security, it is envisaged to expand Armenia's connection to the power grids of neighboring countries, as well as to create 800 megawatts of storage capacity.

In turn, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that the government plans to achieve liberalization of the visa regime with the European Union by 2029. To this end, he instructed that the introduction of biometric passports and the digitization of border checkpoints be accelerated.

Source: Sputnik Armenia