The government of Armenia is once again taking out a loan — this time in the amount of 250 million euros.

At a session on Thursday, Armenia's Cabinet approved a draft presidential decree on ratifying a loan agreement with the French Development Agency (AFD) for 250 million euros in budget support. The document will be sent to the head of state for signature, Armenian media report.

The agreement, signed on October 1, 2026, provides for the allocation of the funds in a single tranche for a period of 20 years, including a five-year grace period. Yerevan will repay the principal in 30 equal semiannual payments.

The agreement also includes standard accompanying fees: a one-time appraisal commission of 1.25 million euros, an annual commission of 0.5% on the undisbursed balance, and a penalty of 2.5% in the event of cancellation of the funds. For late payments, 3.5 percentage points will be added to the current rate.

Today, the government of Armenia also approved a draft for signing a new loan agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), aimed at modernizing the country's border crossing points. The financial package includes a loan of 19.6 million euros, as well as a technical assistance grant of 543,000 euros.