The government of Armenia has set itself the task of achieving visa liberalization with the European Union by 2029, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a session.

"I can say that, in my opinion, the issue of visa liberalization with the EU is among those topics in which achieving a result by 2029 seems to me increasingly realistic over time, especially in the context of our political relations," he said.

According to him, the introduction of a biometric passport system in Armenia is of great importance in this context.

"In addition, in the near future we will have to carry out reforms in the border management system. Digitalization should proceed in parallel with this process," Pashinyan noted, INTERFAX.RU reports.