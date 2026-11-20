The United Nations' International Court of Justice has issued a ruling under which Myanmar is found guilty of committing genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority. The decision was supported by nine judges, while six voted against it, TASS reports.

For the first time in its history, this body has found a state responsible for committing genocide. Announcing the ruling in The Hague on the lawsuit filed by Gambia, the court's president, Yuji Iwasawa, stated that Myanmar « committed genocide against the Rohingya group in the north of Rakhine State, violating its obligations under the Genocide Convention».

As the court established, during the operation in 2017 Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians and carried out attacks on people who were trying to flee to Bangladesh. According to the judges' assessment, they « acted with the intent to destroy a substantial part of the Rohingya». During the proceedings, the Myanmar authorities maintained that the operation had been conducted against militants.

On November 11, 2019, Gambia turned to the UN International Court of Justice. It asked the body to find that Myanmar had violated its obligations under the convention, to oblige it to cease the alleged internationally wrongful acts, to ensure reparations for the benefit of the Rohingya victims of genocide and to provide guarantees of non-repetition of the violations.

On January 23, 2020, the court ruled to adopt provisional measures with respect to Myanmar. Subsequently, the country's Myanmar authorities raised preliminary objections concerning the court's jurisdiction and the admissibility of Gambia's application. On July 22, 2022, the court confirmed that it had jurisdiction to consider the lawsuit and found the application admissible.

Eleven other countries also joined the case: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ireland, Canada, the Maldives, the Netherlands, Slovenia and France. The court deemed their written observations sufficient and did not involve these states in the oral hearings. The hearings on the merits took place from January 12 to 29 of this year.

The Rohingya are an Islamic ethno-religious minority in Myanmar. They are considered by the authorities to be illegal migrants from Bangladesh and are not granted citizenship. The Rohingya are concentrated in Rakhine State, which borders Bangladesh, where clashes with Buddhists have repeatedly broken out. Many Rohingya have fled Myanmar for Bangladesh.

In August 2017, militants of the «Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army» movement attacked 30 police outposts. A government security operation began in the region. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees crossed into Bangladesh.