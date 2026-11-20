The E-4B Nightwatch aircraft, also known as the "doomsday plane," accompanied the plane of U.S. President Donald Trump during his Asian tour.

This is reported by the portal The War Zone (TWZ).

As the publication notes, the E-4B Nightwatch was spotted together with the group of aircraft that accompanied the presidential plane to Asia and back to the United States. The War Zone notes that escorting the head of state's plane with a "doomsday plane" is "standard practice" and is part of logistical operations "every time the president flies abroad."

In the Philippines and in China, Trump took part in the ASEAN and APEC summits. On the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, the American leader also held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.