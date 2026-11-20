Hackers stole information on thousands of Visa and Mastercard customers, as well as data on JPMorgan Chase customers.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) writes about this.

According to the publication, the attackers used ransomware and gained access to the information through a third-party organization, that is, without directly hacking the infrastructure of the financial giants themselves. At the same time, as WSJ notes, none of the mentioned corporations disclosed the names of the specific companies whose systems were attacked.

JP Morgan, for its part, specified that the cyberattack that occurred is not connected with the service disruptions for some customers recorded earlier this week.

The day before, Politico reported that a ten-day outage on the Sysper platform used by European officials was caused by a powerful hacker attack. The publication reports that the hack used the artificial intelligence-based tool ARTEX, which is designed to search for vulnerabilities.