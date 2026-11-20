The White House has appointed Kirsten Davies as the new cybersecurity director, replacing Sean Cairncross, who stepped down from the post, Axios reports, citing informed sources.

"Kirsten has the experience needed to succeed in this position, and she has already been confirmed by the Senate," an official of the president's administration told the portal.

It is reported that Davies was previously the chief adviser to Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth "on all matters concerning information management, information technology, cybersecurity and information assurance."

Before working in the Trump administration, Davies worked at the company Unilever and "led global cyber resilience at one of the world's largest consumer goods manufacturers."