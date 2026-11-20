Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys will visit Azerbaijan on November 24-26.

Lithuania's Ambassador to Baku Kęstutis Vaškelevičius told Report about this.

According to the diplomat, the visit, along with regular contacts between the two countries at a high political level, underscores the importance Lithuania attaches to its relations with Azerbaijan, as well as its commitment to strengthening the bilateral partnership.

"Ahead of Lithuania's presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2027, this visit will also provide a valuable opportunity to discuss how Vilnius' presidency can contribute to the further development of relations between the EU and Azerbaijan," the ambassador noted.