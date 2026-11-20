Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the possibility of compromises on the country's part in negotiations with Russia.

The head of state spoke about this during a conversation with media representatives following a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing."

"You know, I have always said: if we wanted to give our land to the aggressor, we could have demonstrated that back in 2022. But we have proven that our country is firmly ready to defend its homes, its land, its families and — most importantly — its independence and freedom. We have demonstrated this repeatedly throughout all the years of the war. And we remain faithful to these principles. Yes, it will be hard — very hard; perhaps it will be the most difficult winter," the Ukrainian leader said.

According to him, the issue of territories cannot be viewed as a purely technical component of peace agreements. For Ukrainians, this is a question of sovereignty, security and the future of the state, and any compromises must take into account the position of the Ukrainian people.