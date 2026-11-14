China conducts first piloted flight of the CE-25A electric aircraft - PHOTO - VIDEO

On November 14, the first piloted intelligent flight of the CE-25A electric aircraft took place in the Chinese city of Binzhou, Shandong province, 1news.az reports citing ixbt.com.

This is an important stage of the testing program: earlier, on February 2, 2026, the aircraft performed its first autonomous flight without a crew. The development was carried out by a group of Chinese companies and organizations, including COMAC, CATL, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

The CE-25A became COMAC's first commercial electric aircraft. It is intended primarily for regional transportation and is designed for 19 passengers.

The maximum takeoff weight is 10 tons, the cruising speed reaches 300 km/h, the flight altitude is 2,400 meters, and the range is 400 km. The power plant uses distributed electric propulsion with engines placed in ducts above the wing.

Before moving on to piloted tests, the unmanned version of the CE-25A performed 19 autonomous flights.