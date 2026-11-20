Azerbaijan plans to allow the registration of ownership rights to household land plots on the basis of a document containing the plan and dimensions of the plot.

As Report informs, the corresponding amendments to the Civil Code and the law "On the State Register of Real Estate" were discussed at a meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Legal Policy and State Building.

The changes concern plots granted to citizens as part of the land reform, ownership rights to which have still not been registered.

Previously, some owners received certificates of ownership, while others received only documents with the plan and dimensions of the plots, which do not make it possible to obtain an extract from the state register.

According to the bill, such documents issued before February 6, 2015, will become grounds for the state registration of ownership rights to the corresponding plots.