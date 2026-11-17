On November 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation from the Federal Republic of Germany led by Johann David Wadephul, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The Minister conveyed the greetings of Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked the Minister to pass on his greetings to the German President and Federal Chancellor as well.

During the conversation, the sides recalled with satisfaction the head of state's official visit to Germany in July this year, as well as the meetings and productive discussions held during the visit. They noted the role of the Joint Declaration on a Strategic Agenda for Bilateral Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Germany and the Joint Declaration on the Establishment and Operation of the Azerbaijan–Germany Business Council, signed during that visit, in strengthening bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, they emphasized that relations between the two countries are developing successfully. The sides discussed cooperation in the political, economic, investment, business, conventional and alternative energy, connectivity, transport, logistics, tourism, and other fields.

They underscored Azerbaijan's significant contribution to Europe's energy security and noted that Azerbaijani gas exports to Germany began this year.

During the conversation, Azerbaijan's important role in the Middle Corridor was highlighted. The sides also discussed the prospects for Azerbaijan–European Union relations, cooperation within international organizations, and other issues of mutual interest.