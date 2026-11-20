A tragedy has struck the family of American singer and Grammy winner Bruno Mars: his father, Peter Hernandez, has died in his 75th year.

The artist announced his father's death on Instagram, posting a series of family photographs, among them a shot in which he embraces his father lying in a hospital bed.

"Last week I got to hug my dad for the last time. If you've ever heard me talk about him, you know I always called him the man who taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music. He raised my four beautiful sisters, my brother and me. In my eyes he was the best father in the world, and I will miss him every day until we meet again. I love you, Dad. Give Mom a kiss up there for me," the singer wrote.

Peter Hernandez was a musician, a percussionist and the leader of a musical ensemble. He was born in Brooklyn and later moved to Hawaii, where he founded The Love Notes, a group that played doo-wop.

It was his father who had a great influence on Bruno Mars' musical development. As a child, the future artist performed with his family at an entertainment venue in Honolulu and also took the stage as Elvis Presley. The singer has said many times that his father taught him to play the bongos and instilled in him a love of music.

Peter Hernandez and the singer's mother, Bernadette San Pedro Bayot, raised six children. Bruno Mars' parents later separated, when he was 12. The artist's mother died in 2013 at the age of 55 from a brain aneurysm.

The cause of Peter Hernandez's death has not been officially announced.