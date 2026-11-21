The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is conducting an investigation into a cyberattack on a national database containing information about crimes and offenses.

As 1news.az reports citing CNN, this became known from sources familiar with the situation.

According to them, the information system of the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), which is used by law enforcement agencies throughout the United States, was subjected to a hacker attack.

The database is used to check information about wanted persons and active warrants, and to exchange information between law enforcement agencies.

The broadcaster notes that this is already the second case of hackers breaking into FBI systems in the past few months. In September, attackers targeted the bureau's information infrastructure with the aim of obtaining personal data of its employees.