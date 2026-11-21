In Sumgayit, another section of road on Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street has collapsed.

As 1news.az reports, employees of the State Water Resources Agency arrived at the scene.

Safety measures have been taken, and restoration work has begun.

Note that road surface collapses have been recorded on this street before as well. A few days ago one of them was repaired, and several months earlier another section was fixed. The current case is the third one.