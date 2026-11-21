The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) was hit by a cyberattack this week, which affected a system that handles payments to farmers.

As 1news.az reports citing the NBC News television channel, this became known from sources familiar with the situation.

According to them, the agency's leadership notified employees of the cyberattack on Thursday. At the moment, it has been confirmed that the attackers targeted a database used to make payments to farmers.

The channel's interlocutors expressed concerns that through the compromised system hackers could gain access to more confidential information, including data on food safety and the results of research into diseases transmitted from animals to humans.

No hacker group has yet claimed responsibility for the cyberattack.