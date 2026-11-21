President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili.

As 1news.az reports, the message of the head of our state addressed to the President of Georgia reads: "We were deeply shocked by the news of the deaths and injuries of people as a result of the explosion that occurred in a residential building in the city of Tbilisi.

In connection with this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I express my deepest condolences to you, to the families and loved ones of those who died, and to the entire people of Georgia, and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured."