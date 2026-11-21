Bitcoin has dropped below $56,000, shedding about 10% over 24 hours and falling to its lowest level since September 2024, Walt News reported.

The cryptocurrency has given back two years of gains. It is down more than half from its record above $126,000, and about 30% over a month.

The total capitalization of the crypto market has fallen below $2 trillion, according to Walt News.

More than $1.5 billion was liquidated across the market within 24 hours, mostly long positions.