On November 21, an official welcome ceremony for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was held in Hanoi, the capital of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

According to AZERTAC, a guard of honor was lined up in honor of President Ilham Aliyev in the square where the state flags of Vietnam and Azerbaijan were flying.

President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly welcomed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Vietnam were played.

The commander of the guard of honor reported to the President of Azerbaijan.

The presidents reviewed the guard of honor.

Officials of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, and members of the delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan were introduced to President To Lam.

To the sounds of a military march, the guard of honor marched past the presidents.

Then an official photo was taken.