A magnitude 7.2 earthquake occurred in the Maluku Islands — the eastern part of Indonesia.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Indonesian media with reference to Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

No tsunami threat was declared.

The epicenter was located 43 kilometers northwest of the Southwest Maluku Regency. The hypocenter lay at a depth of 125 kilometers.

The scale of the earthquake's consequences is not yet known.