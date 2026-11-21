Personnel changes have taken place at Baku State University (BSU).

As 1news.az reports with reference to Unikal, the corresponding order was signed by BSU Rector Maleyka Abbaszadeh.

According to the order, the assistant to the rector, Narmin Heydarli, has been relieved of her post.

Note that Narmin Heydarli was appointed to this position during the leadership of BSU by Elchin Babayev, who was dismissed several days ago.