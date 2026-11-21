Turkey's General Directorate of Meteorology (MGM) has declared a yellow weather alert for 24 provinces, including Istanbul, due to heavy precipitation expected on November 21.

According to 1news.az, heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and gales are forecast in a number of regions. In the mountainous areas of the Eastern Black Sea region and Eastern Anatolia, at altitudes above 2,000 meters, sleet and snow are expected.

Meteorologists warned of the risk of floods, flooding, landslides, lightning strikes, and strong winds, and urged residents to exercise caution.