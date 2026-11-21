To sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, Armenia needs to make changes to its constitution or adopt a new constitution, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said in an interview with the German television channel Tagesschau.



“For a peace agreement, Armenia needs to make changes to its constitution or adopt a new constitution. (…) I am trying to support this, but, of course, this remains a matter of Armenian domestic politics. If this happens, we will have great opportunities, then we will be able to build new links for goods, raw materials and energy of all kinds, including electricity. I think this is a great opportunity,” the minister said.



According to him, the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia could also grow closer through cultural exchanges.



“But if this does not work out and another war breaks out, I think everyone understands what it will lead to. Energy prices will rise again, supplies will be interrupted. We cannot afford this,” Wadephul emphasized.

In an interview with Germany’s @Tagesschau, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized Azerbaijan’s role as a reliable partner for Germany and Europe, highlighting the importance of energy security, closer cooperation and lasting peace in the South Caucasus. https://t.co/XK8VFcjSpE — Nasimi Aghayev🇦🇿 (@NasimiAghayev) November 21, 2026