Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of Germany and Europe, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated.



The relevant excerpt from Wadephul's interview with the German television channel Tagesschau was shared on X by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Germany, Nasimi Aghayev.



In this interview, the head of Germany's foreign policy department emphasized Azerbaijan's role as a reliable partner, noting the importance of energy security, deepening cooperation, and establishing lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

In an interview with Germany’s @Tagesschau, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized Azerbaijan’s role as a reliable partner for Germany and Europe, highlighting the importance of energy security, closer cooperation and lasting peace in the South Caucasus. https://t.co/XK8VFcjSpE — Nasimi Aghayev🇦🇿 (@NasimiAghayev) November 21, 2026