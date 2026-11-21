Tural Piriyev, executive director of the Football Development Foundation (FIF), has answered the accusations made by Hypers club president Ayaz Abdullayev. In an interview with Sportify.az he said that potential investors turned down the Guba club because Abdullayev was counting on getting money for it, while the Foundation, in Piriyev's words, does not deal in buying and selling clubs.

The occasion was Abdullayev's Facebook post of Nov. 19, which he called his last statement about football. In it the businessman claimed that five or six people from Guba had expressed a wish, through the Football Development Foundation, to take over the team, while he for his part had asked only that its debts be covered - a sum, he said, that did not even reach 5% of the money put into the club. However, Abdullayev writes, instead of the Guba club these people were offered Sabail, which was then to be renamed Guba. The expansion of the league, which would have let the Guba side move up to the First League automatically, did not happen, he claims, deliberately. Abdullayev also cast doubt on the results of the Foundation's work at Mingachevir, Turan Tovuz, Zagatala and Shahdag Gusar, mentioned the organization's spending on trips and seminars running into the millions, and voiced hope for a state audit. By his own account, he wrote the post with a temperature of 40 degrees.

Response to the post

Piriyev began by saying that he is not even sure of his opponent's current status.

"I don't know whether he is the former president of the club or the current one. One moment I hear he is the former one, the next that he is still working. Then I hear again that he is the former one. I do not take these statements seriously. He himself noted there that he was writing with a temperature of 40. I don't know whether temperature has an effect. The statement touches on a great many different subjects, and I don't even know where to begin or what to answer," Piriyev said.

In his words, if someone considers the Foundation's work ineffective, that is a personal opinion, and nobody is obliged to think alike. He is ready to answer concrete facts and arguments. "I will not answer his claims," the executive director added.

Investors, Hypers and Sabail

On the key episode - the story with the investors - Piriyev nevertheless answered in detail. He said the Foundation had supported Hypers from the first day of its move to Guba: it met the head of the district executive authority, Ilgar Mahmudov, presented plans and discussed further cooperation. The scale of the support, he said, depends on how active the clubs themselves are: "With some we are very active, with some everything works out very well, and with some there is complete inaction."

Piriyev confirmed that he had spoken with a potential shareholder and had offered him precisely Hypers Guba. The investors came to Guba and inspected the stadium. He himself could not be present at those meetings, and Abdullayev received the guests. At the same time, Piriyev called the claim that he had proposed to "pay off the debts and take the club" completely untrue.

"I asked Ayaz bey repeatedly whether the club had debts. Just as many times he answered that the club did not have a penny of debt, and said: 'I spread these reports myself so that the people of Guba might perhaps show an interest.' To the question 'Then what do you want?' he answered like this: 'I want to be paid. Right now I'm ready to sell for 400,000-500,000, and if we go up to the First League, for 700,000-1 million manats. But I am not naming a specific sum yet,'" Piriyev said.

In his account, he explained to Abdullayev that the Foundation does not deal in buying and selling clubs, and he told the other side the same thing: if they want to negotiate, let them get in touch directly. Later the investors, Piriyev claims, began talks with Sabail themselves and reached an agreement. The Foundation took no part in that process and became involved only when the new owners announced plans to move to Guba - since the Foundation works with regional clubs, it said it was ready to support the initiative.

Asked to clarify whether the investors had turned down Hypers Guba because the price was too high, Piriyev answered: "Not because he was asking a lot of money, but because he was asking for money at all." He said he knows the investors paid off Sabail's debts, although he took no part in the deal itself. According to him, the investors offered the Guba club a different arrangement: to close its debts, if there were any, and carry on even if Abdullayev stayed at the club. "But Ayaz bey said he had put money into the club and had to get it back. I explained that the Foundation does not deal with that, and I passed his wish on to the other side," Piriyev added.

To the argument that approaches like this drive away from football the businessmen ready to invest in it, he answered with a question: "First of all one has to clarify whether this man himself has moved away from football. Wasn't his aim to sell the club? As far as I know, the club now represents Barda."

Turan Tovuz and the 2019 sanction

Piriyev also rejected the version that, when Turan Tovuz was handed over to Ehtiram Guliyev, the latter was not warned about a 2019 sanction capable of preventing the club from taking part in European competition. "Somebody put that about, but there is nothing of the sort. In 2019 no sanctions were applied against the club," he said.

He said the club's exclusion from European competition in the 2026/2027 season is linked to a UEFA investigation, which under the rules may be opened on suspicion that one or more players were involved in influencing match results. Had the sanction existed in 2019, Piriyev explained, it would have taken effect then, and a second decision on the same matter would not have been needed. Asked why UEFA has raised the subject now, he said he is not a specialist in these details and advised turning to sports lawyers.

The match in Khankendi

A substantial part of the interview was devoted to the round-eight First League match between Khankendi and Karvan-Yevlakh, which the Foundation helped to organize. Piriyev said the cooperation with Khankendi covers everything from updating the logo to building a strategy and finding partners, and that the main task now is for the club to be accepted by the city's residents. A concert planned at the stadium was canceled: the numbering of the seats had not been finished, so not all the tickets went on sale, and the sound system was not ready either. The match itself Piriyev called a trial run of sorts, and he does not consider the decision to move the game from Shamakhi to Khankendi hasty.

He explained the absence of AFFA's leadership from the match by saying that no invitations were sent out to anyone, and it was not the Foundation that handled this. "Who are we? We are AFFA too. We were there as well. This was not a special event, it was an ordinary league match," Piriyev said. To the remark that Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov and the PFL leadership attended the game, he answered that the stadium belongs to the ministry, the PFL organizes the league, and nobody is supposed to send invitations to the heads of those bodies.

League expansion and stadiums

Increasing the number of teams in the Premier League this season is premature, in Piriyev's view, although the First League, by his assessment, has never been so competitive. "Of the four contenders in the First League, two have no stadium at the moment. When three or four teams have the necessary infrastructure, then it will be possible to think more seriously about increasing the number of teams," he said. In the coming years, he predicts, the Premier League could have 14 and then 16 teams.

Piriyev called for empathy toward Imishli, which has been left without a stadium for a second year. He recalled that other clubs were helped when they reached the Premier League: Turan Tovuz's stadium was built by AFFA with UEFA money, Kapaz's problem was solved by the state, and the stadium for Shamakhi was also built by AFFA. At Imishli, Piriyev said, the problems came to light after the investor had already arrived, and he has had to solve them on his own. The allocation of a plot of land, where the club plans to build a small stadium, is now being decided.

The design of a stadium for Shahdag Gusar, which is on the books of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, is close to completion, Piriyev said, and construction is expected to begin shortly. Fitting it into one year, in his view, is hardly likely.

Asked about the fact that money allocated for youth football and infrastructure sometimes goes on transfers of foreign players, Piriyev answered that the Foundation has no authority to forbid clubs anything: the spending of state money is governed by established criteria, and sanctions are provided for breaching them. He said he knows nothing about AFFA's financial sanctions against Imishli and Shafa.

Mingachevir and the critics

Piriyev acknowledged that Mingachevir is in a difficult position: the team had problems with wages and was unable to turn out for a match. He said these matters have now been settled, the club has resumed training, and by the end of the year the Foundation will try to solve the problems at the root.

In the same answer he also spoke about the critics. "There will sometimes be unreasonable people who will write something. If we pay attention to everyone, we will get nowhere. Naturally, in the process someone may be left dissatisfied. Our aim is not to make those people happy but to get regional clubs working steadily," Tural Piriyev said.