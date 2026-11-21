The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on the world market fell by $1.48, or 1.5%, to $96.93.

As 1news.az reports, January futures for Brent crude amounted to $91.24.

The price of one barrel of Azeri Light on an FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan fell by $2.04, or 2.17%, to $91.98.

Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an oil price of $65.

Let us recall that the minimum price for Azeri Light oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the maximum in July 2008 ($149.66).

In Azerbaijan, oil is produced mainly under the agreement on the development of the "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" (ACG) block of fields. The share of the State Oil Company (SOCAR) in the contract is 35.3%.