The European Union (EU) is actively increasing its need for alternative logistics routes and processing capacities toward Central Asia, but the full launch of the Middle Corridor will require capital investments totaling 18.5 billion euros.

This was reported by 1news.az with reference to materials from the analytical agency UkrAgroConsult following the results of the 4S Business Summit Rotterdam.

As Arno Burgess, a representative of the Dutch consulting firm Panteia, stated during the event, the EU's course toward diversifying supply chains of mineral and agricultural raw materials is dictated by the excessive concentration of processing capacities in China. According to Panteia data, based on estimates by the International Energy Agency (IEA), China controls about 92% of the world's processing capacity in the rare earth elements segment and 92% of battery graphite output.

In this situation, the EU is giving priority attention to promoting the Middle Corridor (the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, TITR), which runs across the Caspian Sea, the Caucasus region, and Turkey. The railway section of the route has a length of 4,256 km, the maritime segment across the Caspian is 508 km, and cargo traffic on the route involves at least seven transshipment operations. At present, the corridor's throughput capacity is approximately 3.3 million tons of cargo annually.

Panteia experts expect this indicator to grow to 11 million tons by 2030. However, achieving this target level requires large-scale infrastructure investments and improvement of the route's management system. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) estimates the total volume of necessary capital investments at 18.5 billion euros, with about 10 billion euros potentially being directed through the EU's Global Gateway program. Experts believe that the determining factor in the competitiveness of alternative routes is the reliability of delivery, not speed.

For example, on the European Rhine-Danube railway corridor in 2025, only 31% of tracked trains arrived at their destination with a delay of no more than 30 minutes, whereas in 2024 this figure was 42%. In addition, only 29% of the route's length meets the standard for a train 740 meters long. Based on this, Panteia specialists advise calculating delivery times on the basis of an extended range of transit time (in particular, using the P90 indicator), rather than minimum estimated values.

Throughput problems continue to remain relevant in the Danube-Balkan region as well. Following the results of a meeting of the relevant railway corridor, held in Budapest on October 13, 2026, industry participants warned of probable disruptions in 2027 as a result of repair work on sections in Serbia, as well as on the Romanian-Bulgarian direction. Alternative routes through the Giurgiu-Ruse, Calafat-Vidin, and Negru Voda - Kardam border crossings may necessitate a switch to diesel traction, the use of additional locomotives, or the formation of trains of reduced weight. As an alternative solution, the company Akdoğan Train Cargo intends to launch intermodal service between Turkey and Europe in January 2028. Infrastructure constraints also persist on the Danube direction and in the Black Sea port complexes.

Market participants at the Romanian port of Constanta note pronounced seasonality in grain cargo flows, a shortage of railway access tracks, and the dominance of road transport in delivering grain to the port, which systematically causes congestion during the harvest period. Danube shipping operators, for their part, draw attention to risks caused by the instability of water levels for navigation. In order to create a unified transport chain, Panteia proposed strengthening coordination between the ports of Rotterdam and Constanta, under which the latter could serve as an entry point for cargo, and Rotterdam as a center for raw materials processing and rolling stock servicing. The company emphasized that this proposal so far remains at the conceptual level.

UkrAgroConsult analysts state that amid the restructuring of logistics schemes in the Black Sea-Danube-Balkan region, investments are increasingly being directed toward routes with predictable delivery times. At the same time, priority modernization is needed for border crossings, port terminals, and railway gauge-change points, where delays lead to increased costs for demurrage, storage, and supply financing, while the commercial viability of services is directly dependent on securing backhaul loads.

According to data from Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport, in 2019, 759,000 tons were transported along the TITR, in 2020 - 783,000 tons, in 2021 - 586,000 tons, in 2022 - 1.485 million tons, in 2023 - 2.764 million tons, and in 2024 - 4.484 million tons.

According to the Organization of Turkic States, in 2025 the volume of cargo moved along the Middle Corridor amounted to 4.7 million tons, and by 2027 a further increase of 10% is expected. By 2027, the throughput capacity of the Middle Corridor could reach the mark of 10 million tons annually, which will strengthen Azerbaijan's transit potential and open up opportunities for attracting additional investments in infrastructure projects.

The target benchmark for cargo transportation via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route for 2030 has been set at 11.4 million tons.

According to World Bank forecasts, the total volume of cargo transportation along the TITR by 2040 could reach the mark of 32.1 million tons