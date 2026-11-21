Variable cloudiness and mostly no precipitation are expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula on November 22.



However, rain is possible in some places in the evening.

As 1news.az reports citing the National Hydrometeorology Service, closer to nighttime the precipitation in some areas of the peninsula may become brief and intense. A moderate northwesterly wind is expected.

The air temperature will be 10-13 degrees above zero at night and 15-18 degrees during the day. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 756 to 761 mm of mercury, and relative humidity will be 70–75%.

Starting from the northern and western regions of Azerbaijan, intermittent precipitation is expected in places. In some areas it will be intense, thunderstorms are possible, and snow is expected in mountainous areas. Fog is forecast in places at night and in the morning. The westerly wind will intensify at times in some places.

The air temperature will be 6-11 degrees above zero at night and 14-18 degrees during the day. In mountainous areas, 3-8 degrees above zero is expected at night and 8-13 degrees during the day.