The Main State Traffic Police Department (MSTPD) has appealed to drivers planning trips over the weekend, recommending that they refrain from setting out in technically faulty vehicles.

As 1news.az reports with reference to the agency, the increase in traffic intensity on the roads raises the risk of road accidents, and against the backdrop of the unstable weather typical of the current season, this likelihood grows even further.

"Unfortunately, ignoring the necessary safety rules before setting out and carelessness behind the wheel often lead to serious accidents on weekends," the MSTPD emphasized.

The agency urged drivers heading out on the road not to drive a faulty vehicle; to take road and weather conditions into account; not to get behind the wheel when tired or drowsy; and to strictly observe speed limits, as well as the rules for overtaking and maneuvering.