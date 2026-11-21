In two years, Azerbaijan has climbed 36 positions in the UN's global E-Government Development Index (EGDI), taking 38th place among 194 states.

In the Online Services Index, the republic has even become 11th in the world, surpassing the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Norway. And in terms of the institutional framework for digitalization, it took first place. Such results place the country in the same group as states that have long been considered global benchmarks of technological development.

However, behind the impressive statistics lies a far more substantial process — the restructuring of the system of public administration. Azerbaijan is consistently moving from disparate electronic services to a unified digital architecture, in which technologies work to reduce bureaucracy, speed up government procedures, and increase the accessibility of services for citizens. This is no longer about the simple introduction of new tools, but about changing the very model of interaction between the state and society.

From individual services to a unified system

It would be a mistake to explain such a leap by the emergence of several convenient applications or the transfer of government services into electronic format. Behind it lies a restructuring of the very architecture of public administration. The fundamental difference lies in the transition from the disparate digital solutions of individual agencies to a unified system in which government structures exchange data, and the citizen no longer has to act as an intermediary between them.

One of the key instruments of this model has become the mygov platform. It unites government services in a single digital space, making it possible to obtain the necessary documents and use services without the customary trips from one office to another.

No less important a role is played by digital.bridge — a platform for interagency data exchange, thanks to which interaction between government structures becomes faster and more efficient. The development of electronic document management complements this system, reducing dependence on paper-based procedures.

In practice, these changes affect one of the most sensitive aspects of everyday life — a person's relationship with the state apparatus. The fewer certificates one has to collect on one's own, the less often one has to turn to various institutions for the same information, the less room remains for bureaucratic delays and subjective approaches. This is precisely the real value of digitalization: technology should relieve a person of unnecessary work that the state itself previously could not perform on their behalf.

Political will, without which technologies do not work

Such a transformation cannot be ensured through the efforts of a single technological agency, since digitalization affects practically all areas of public administration. A unified strategy, a legislative framework, investments, and coordination at the level of the top leadership are required.

In Azerbaijan, digital development is consistently being established as one of the priorities of state policy. The attention of President Ilham Aliyev to this area, the adoption of the Digital Development Concept and the Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development for 2026-2028 have formed the basis for implementing reforms. An additional coordination mechanism is the Council on Digital Development, headed by First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, which ensures coherence in the actions of government structures.

The legislative component deserves separate attention. The legal recognition of digital documents, the improvement of mechanisms for electronic interaction, and the creation of conditions for the development of startups, venture financing, and technological entrepreneurship form an environment in which digital transformation ceases to be a set of departmental projects. It becomes part of the state's overall economic and administrative policy.

It is telling that such substantial progress has also been assessed directly at the UN. Vincenzo Aquaro, head of the Digital Government Branch of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, commenting on Azerbaijan's results, particularly highlighted the political will of the country's leadership, the quality of the regulatory and legal framework, human resource potential, and investments. According to him, the republic's experience can become an example of best practice for other states both in the region and throughout the world.

This assessment is important above all because it concerns the recognition of concrete results by an international organization that applies a unified evaluation methodology for all UN member states.

38th place is not the finish line

However, it would be premature to perceive the current positions as final confirmation that all problems have been solved. The international index reflects the state of e-government across several areas, including online services, telecommunications infrastructure, and human capital. And while in individual components Azerbaijan has already joined the ranks of world leaders, the level achieved must be developed further.

The next stage involves expanding telecommunications infrastructure, raising the digital literacy of the population, developing technological entrepreneurship, and more widely introducing artificial intelligence. Of particular importance is the transition to proactive government services, when the system is able to offer a person the necessary service based on their life situation, rather than forcing them to independently search for the right agency and navigate administrative procedures.

It is precisely here that the quality of the reforms carried out will be tested. International rankings are important, but for the citizen it is far more essential how quickly a document is processed, how easy it is to obtain a government service, and how much time can be saved thanks to new technologies.

A rise of 36 positions in two years is a serious achievement that does not need additional embellishment. But the main conclusion from the UN report is that Azerbaijan has demonstrated the ability to carry out large-scale institutional transformations and achieve results comparable to the indicators of states that have long occupied leading positions in the digital sphere.

Ultimately, the modernity of a state is determined not by the number of computers in its institutions, nor by the loudness of statements about a technological future. It is determined by how effectively its institutions work and how imperceptibly, for the citizen, administrative barriers disappear. Judging by the latest UN report, Azerbaijan has taken a very serious step forward in this direction.

Ali Mammadov