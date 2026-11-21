A meeting with a delegation from the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) was held at the Main Logistics Department of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, dedicated to Operational Logistics Support Partnership (OLSP) mechanisms.

As 1news.az was told at the Ministry of Defense, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation, ensuring military mobility, the resilience of supply chains, and the joint use of logistics resources of NATO member countries.

In addition, the participants exchanged views on organizing training events for service members and on the application of NSPA and OLSP tools.