On November 21, an official luncheon was hosted in Hanoi on behalf of President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The Presidents delivered speeches at the event.

The President of Vietnam spoke first.

Speech by

President To Lam

- Excellency President Ilham Aliyev and Madam First Lady,

Distinguished guests.

Once again, I wish to convey my warmest welcome to you, Mr. President, Madam First Lady, and to the high-level delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your official visit to Vietnam. You have brought along the warm affection from the “Land of Fire” to Ha Noi - the capital city with a thousand years of culture. Vietnam and Azerbaijan are thousands of kilometers apart, with distinctive geographical and cultural features. One country resides on the coast of the East Sea, while the other is situated beside the Caspian Sea. Azerbaijan is considered a gem bearing the unique quintessence and culture heritage of both Europe and Asia. It brings to mind the majestic Caucasus Mountains, the vast Caspian Sea, the ancient yet modern capital city of Baku, wherein castles and palaces that have stood for hundreds of years coexist in harmony with contemporary architectural structures. What’s more extraordinary are the similar spiritual, emotional, and cultural values that connect our two nations. These include the love for our respective homeland, national pride, and an indomitable will. Both peoples are unwavering yet friendly, hospitable, and loyal. I personally have been very much impressed with the rich cultural tapestry of Azerbaijan, one that welcomes the nation’s guests with cordiality and sincerity. My visit to Azerbaijan last summer left in me and the members of the Vietnamese delegation unforgettable memories, especially given the most gracious reception that you, Madam First Lady, and the Azerbaijani people have accorded to us.

Distinguished guests, as a traditional friend of your country, Vietnam is always elated to note the major accomplishments that Azerbaijan has recorded by utilizing its courage and creativity in advancing socio-economic development and enhancing its stature on the international stage. I am fully confident that under your excellent leadership, Azerbaijan will enjoy even greater growth and make meaningful contributions to the cause of peace and stability in the region and the world. We shall always remember the significant and invaluable assistance that the people of Azerbaijan extended to Vietnam in the struggle for national liberation, reunification, and construction. For many Vietnamese people, Azerbaijan has now become their second home. Thousands of Vietnamese students have matured from lecture halls in Azerbaijan, putting the knowledge acquired here to use in service of their Fatherland, and carrying warm sentiments for their lecturers and friends. Such affection was echoed in the “Viet Nam Suite” by famous composer Gara Garayev, and through talented director Ajdar Ibrahimov, whose fervent dedication led him to visit Vietnam in the thick of wars and lay the foundation for our nation’s first film school and golden generation of artists in revolutionary cinema.

Mr. President, distinguished guests. We share a long-standing traditional friendship. The visits by President Ho Chi Minh to Azerbaijan in 1959 and by national leader Heydar Aliyev to Viet Nam in 1983 have established vital milestones for the bond between our two nations. Most notably, cooperation between Vietnam and Azerbaijan in oil and gas is an exemplary symbol for international solidarity and support between two countries. Azerbaijan has supported Vietnam in laying the groundwork for its oil and gas sector very early on during times of hardship, a field that has since developed into a strategic pillar and a key contributor to Vietnam’s process of industrialization, modernization, and international integration.

Thanks to the heartfelt connections and tireless efforts of generations of our leaders and peoples, our history of bilateral cooperation has entered a new chapter with the establishment of the Strategic Partnership in May 2025. We are obligated to build upon the current trust and affection between our two countries and ensure that each and every development in our bilateral ties will substantively benefit our two peoples.

Dear friends, this morning, President Aliyev and I held open and substantive bilateral talks, exchanging views and reaching an agreement on the means and ways to strengthen the Vietnam - Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership going forward. I firmly believe that given our shared resolve and efforts, the geographical distance between our two countries will be bridged by new cooperation projects and achievements, and by the precious bond of friendship among our youth, one that was long shared by their forefathers.

In a turbulent world, Vietnam wishes to work with Azerbaijan to contribute to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world, thus paving the way for each nation to confidently forge its own future.

Given the warm affection between our countries that has been nurtured over several generations, your visit to Vietnam on this occasion, Mr. President, will undoubtedly add fresh impetus to the Vietnam-Azerbaijan relations in this new phase of development.

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Then, the President of Azerbaijan made his remarks.

Speech by

President Ilham Aliyev

- Dear Mr. President, dear First Lady.

Ladies and gentlemen.

Mr. President, first of all, I express my gratitude to you for inviting me to pay an official visit to Vietnam, as well as for the warm hospitality extended to me and my delegation during the visit. I am glad to visit your beautiful country again.

Next year, we will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam. However, the history of the friendly relations between our peoples is even older. The foundation of Azerbaijan-Vietnam friendship, cooperation, and good traditions was laid in the last century by the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and the great son of the Vietnamese people, President Ho Chi Minh. It is a source of great satisfaction that this historical heritage is still preserved, kept alive, and continued today.

Vietnam is a friendly country and a strategic partner for us. The "Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam," adopted during the state visit of His Excellency Mr. To Lam, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, to our country last year, elevated our bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level.

I am very pleased with the outcomes of my visit to Vietnam. We held productive meetings, had a useful exchange of views on a wide spectrum of our bilateral relations and prospects for cooperation, and important documents were signed. High-level political dialogue and mutual understanding between Azerbaijan and Vietnam create favorable conditions for expanding cooperation in the political, trade and economic, energy, defense, humanitarian, and other spheres. I believe that through our joint efforts, we will achieve further strengthening of our strategic partnership.

Azerbaijan and Vietnam also actively cooperate within international organizations. I would like to highlight our constructive cooperation based on mutual trust and support within the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and CICA. We are grateful to Vietnam for the support and fair position it has always maintained, especially during the 2020 Patriotic War.

Cultural and humanitarian ties between our countries also have a rich history. Back in 1955, prominent Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev composed the "Vietnam Suite," and at the invitation of Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh, Azerbaijani film director, screenwriter, and writer Ajdar Ibrahimov worked in Vietnam for a period, participating in the establishment of the first national film school in the country. At the same time, during the Soviet era, nearly 5,000 Vietnamese students studied in Azerbaijan and later became professional specialists contributing to the prosperity of their homeland.

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The Presidents later underscored the importance of further developing Azerbaijan-Vıetnam relations.