President Ilham Aliyev: Vietnam is a friendly country for us and a strategic partner
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Vietnam is a friendly country for us and a strategic partner.
As AZERTAC reports, this was stated by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address at the official reception in Hanoi.
The head of our state emphasized that the "Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam," adopted during President To Lam's state visit to our country last year, brought bilateral relations to
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