As a traditional friend of your country, Vietnam always notes with enthusiasm the significant achievements of Azerbaijan, which it has attained thanks to its courage and creative approach in the cause of socio-economic development and the strengthening of its authority on the international stage.

As AZERTAC reports, this was stated by President of Vietnam To Lam in his speech at the official reception in Hanoi in honor of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

“I am absolutely confident that under your brilliant leadership Azerbaijan will achieve even greater growth and make a weighty contribution to the cause of peace and stability in the region and throughout the world,” he emphasized.