Tomorrow, the Armenian authorities will officially announce the launch of the TRIPP project, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of the republic said.



"Tomorrow we will officially announce the official launch of the TRIPP project," Pashinyan said.



He noted that an important part of this project is also the transit of electricity. Armenia intends to connect its power grids with Turkey and Azerbaijan.



Earlier, the American company AECOM presented to Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and representatives of Armenia's state administration bodies the results of the preliminary feasibility study for the TRIPP project.



Source: Sputnik Armenia